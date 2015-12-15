State awards symbolize appreciation of labor of all Kazakhstanis: Secretary Abdykalikova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - State awards presented on the threshold of the Independence Day is the symbol of appreciation of efforts and labor of Kazakhstanis, believes Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova.

"On the threshold of the Independence Day President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev traditionally presents state awards to a big group of Kazakhstani citizens who greatly contributed to the development of the country. Nearly 1,500 people were awarded this year," Secretary Abdykalikova said at the awarding ceremony in the Akorda presidential residence on Tuesday. Ms Abdykalikova noted that among awardees there are representatives of all professions, stressing that Kazakhstan's success is thanks to strategic vision and political will of the Kazakh President.