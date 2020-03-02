State budget expenses on social assistance surge by 26% in a year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In January-December 2019, budget expenditures surged by 19.3% and made 13.5trn tenge, Kazinform learnt from finprom.kz.

In the corresponding period of the previous year, budget spending comprised 11.3trn tenge that is 9.1% less than before.

The biggest amount was spent on social assistance and social provision: 3.5trn tenge or 25.6% of the total sum of expenses.

2.3trn tenge and 1.3trn tenge were spent on education and healthcare respectively (+16.1% in a year).

913.7bn tenge were spent on housing and utilities sector and 893.6bn tenge were spent on transport and communications.

The surge in budget spending is observed in industry, architecture, urban planning and construction sectors: from 35.9bn to 69.6bn (+94% in a year).







