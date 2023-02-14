EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:26, 14 February 2023 | GMT +6

    State budget revenues make around 1.5bln tenge in Jan 2023 - Ministry of Finance

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM State budget revenues in January 2023 made around 1.5 trillion tenge, according to Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The plan was over-fulfilled by 144%, he added.

    Meanwhile, republican budget revenues reached 1.1 trillion tenge (+139%). Revenue target was surpassed by 310 billion tenge, 302 billion tenge of which are taxes.

    The lion’s share of tax revenues falls on CIT, VAT and crude oil export customs duties.


    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!