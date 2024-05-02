State budget revenues reached nearly KZT 4.5 trillion for 3 months

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Finance Minister Madi Takiyev, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

The latter reported on the key parameters of the public funds, including the republican budget execution for the first quarter of 2024. The state budget revenues for the past three months reached nearly 4.5 trillion tenge.

The Minister also reported on the optimization of unproductive budget expenses, and on the modernization of customs infrastructure on the customs border of the EAEU with third countries which will increase traffic capacity up to six times.

He briefed on plans to reform the public procurement system and tax administration amendments.

The Head of State set a task to improve the fiscal position, in particular, to take measures to ensure budget balance and improve tax and customs administration via digitalization.