State Commission approved ISS 46/47 mission crew members

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 14, the State Commission approved the members of the ISS 46/47 mission crews, Roscosmos press service says.

The main crew consists of Russian cosmonaut Yury Malenchenko, NASA astronaut Timothy Kopra and ESA astronaut Timothy Peakue.

The backup crew includes Anatoli Ivanishin (Roskosmos), astronaut Takuya Onishi (JAXA) and NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins (NASA).

Roscomos’ Director General Igor Komarov thanked all those who contributed to preparation process of the ISS 46/47 mission’s activity – cosmonauts and astronauts, employees of the Cosmonauts’ Training Centre and other enterprises of Roscosmos.

Soyuz TMA-19M will blast off December 15, 2015 at 14:03:20 Moscow time.