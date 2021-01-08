State Corporation ‘Government for Citizens’ names new Board Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Adil Kozhin has been named new Chairman of the Board of the State Corporation «Government for Citizens», Kazinform reports.

Kozhin graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, majoring in political studies. In 2000, he worked as a research assistant at the Central Asian Agency of Political Research.

From 2001 to 2003, he was an expert at the Center for Internal Policy and Analysis under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Between 2003 and 2005, he worked as a leading research assistant at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the Kazakh President.

In 2013 and 2014, he headed the Information Analysis Center of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office.

Between 2014 and 2016, he was a director of the Analysis and Information Center, Advisor to the Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan.

From 2016 to 2018, he was Chairman of the Telecommunications Committee of the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan.

In 2018 and 2019, he was an Advisor to the Deputy Chairman of Nur-Otan Party – a director of the Institute for Analysis, Forecasting and Strategic Initiatives.

From 2019 he has worked as a State Inspector in the Administration of the Kazakh President.