    16:06, 09 May 2023 | GMT +6

    State Counsellor Erlan Karin lays flowers to Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev Monument in Astana

    Photo:akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the occasion of the Victory Day, State Counsellor of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin has laid flowers to the Monument to Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev in Astana, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    Representatives of the deputy corps, civil community and youth activists participated in the ceremony and observed a minute of silence in memory of the Kazakh warriors who heroically fought in the name of Victory.


    Kazakhstan Victory Day
