EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:42, 13 September 2022 | GMT +6

    State Counsellor holds meeting with OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM State Counsellor of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin has held a meeting with the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders, the press service of Akorda informed.

    The sides discussed the state and the prospects of cooperation including the interaction in the promotion and strengthening of interethnic accord.

    The meeting focused also on the President’s recent State-of-the-Nation Address. Erlan Karin briefed Kairat Abdrakhmanov about the course of implementation of the political programme aimed at building New Fair Kazakhstan.

    In turn, Kairat Abdrakhmanov pointed out multi-ethnic Kazakhstan’s experience in strengthening unity and carrying out inclusive policy of integration as well as confirmed readiness of the HCNM to broaden cooperation with our country in humanitarian area.

    The sides agreed to continue the dialogue in the spirit of mutual understanding and constructive cooperation.


    Photo: akorda.kz




    Tags:
    Kazakhstan OSCE Religion Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!