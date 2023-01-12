State Counsellor reports to President on activity of state commission for political repression victims’ rehabilitation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM State Counsellor Erlan Karin reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the activity of the State Commission for Full Rehabilitation of Political Repression Victims, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The Commission focuses on scientific and research activity.

Members of the Commission, prominent scholars and experts carried out a large-scale work in the country’s archives and closed funds. Together with concerned state bodies, the Commission works on declassification of departmental archives and submission of materials on rehabilitation of repression victims.

The Head of State was presented a 31-volume collection of documents and materials on various groups of repression victims.

In 2023, the Commission will continue studying the history of repression victims and working on digitalization of archival documents and creation of e-funds.

Photo: akorda.kz