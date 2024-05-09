EN
    11:55, 09 May 2024 | GMT +6

    State Counselor Erlan Karin lays flowers to Talgat Begeldinov Monument

    Photo credit: Akorda

    On the occasion of Victory Day, State Counselor Erlan Karin laid flowers to the Monument of legendary pilot, 1945 Victory Parade participant, twice awarded the Hero of the Soviet Union  Talgat Begeldinov, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    The Monument was unveiled in 2021 in Astana at the intersection of Saryarka Avenue and Talgat Begeldinov Street.

    Members of the National Kurultay and Youth Policy Council participated in the ceremony.

    The ceremony participants observed a minute of silence in memory of the soldiers who heroically fought for the Great Victory.

    Kazakhstan Victory Day
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
