State Counselor Karin chairs meeting of National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO in Almaty

A meeting of the Kazakh National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO took place under the chairmanship of the country’s State Counselor Yerlan Karin in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Attending the meeting were representatives of the relevant agencies, heads of the national committees under the Commission, UNESCO centers and departments as well as representatives of the UNESCO Regional Office in Almaty.

Karin pointed out that the priorities of Kazakhstan-UNESCO cooperation were, in fact, outlined by the Head of State in his address during the 3rd meeting of the National Qurultay (Congress) in Atyrau. In his speech, the Kazakh President gave concrete tasks to add the country’s cultural and natural heritage sites to the UNESCO List, while noting Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of the World Heritage Committee.

At the April meeting of the National Council for Science and Technology, the Head of State pointed out the great importance of studies conducted by the Central Asia Regional Glaciological Centre in Almaty under the patronage of UNESCO in the context of global warming.

In this regard, the Kazakh State Counselor assigned the authorized government bodies to work on the issue of extending the duration of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and UNESCO on the Center for a new term.

Photo: Akorda

During the meeting, Aigul Khalafova, acting chief of the UNESCO Regional Office in Almaty, handed over Chairman of the Kazakh National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO Yerlan Karin the original certificate on inclusion of the Altyn Emel national park and the Barsakelmes natural reserve in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2023 as part of the transnational nomination Cold Winter Deserts of Turan.