State Counselor Karin holds meeting on preparation of multivolume book on history of Kazakhstan

A meeting between Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin and leading scholars working on the preparation of the academic multivolume book “The history of Kazakhstan from ancient times to the present days” took place at the Margulan Institute of Archeology in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

It was reminded that the preparation of the multi-volume book on history of Kazakhstan with the use of the modern scientific approaches was initiated in the article of the Kazakh President ‘Independent above all’ published in January 2021.

Briefing the Kazakh State Counselor on the work on the book were vice minister of science and higher education Darkhan Akhmed-Zaki, as well as heads of members of the editorial boards of volumes Director General of the Margulan Institute of Archeology Akan Ongar, chief scientific officer at the Valikhanov Institute of History and Ethnology Bolat Kumekov, deputy Director of the Valikhanov Institute of History and Ethnology Zhomart Zhenis, chief scientific officer of the Ulus Dzhuchi Scientific Institute for Research Aibolat Kushkumbayev, and so on.

During the meeting, Karin summed up the interim results of the Kazakh history book’s preparation. Assessing the level of preparedness of the book, the Kazakh State Counselor noted that the realization of this scientific project requires only a rational and objective approach, comprehensive study of all historic facts, materials and documents, as well as introducing scientific discoveries of the past few years.

The project involves five scientific institutes, over 250 Kazakhstani and up to 60 foreign historians. Materials of over 40 archeological studies, around 300 publications on history, archaeology and ethnography are to be included in the book.