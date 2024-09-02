State Counselor Karin meets with Ulttyq Qurultay members from regions

Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Karin held a working meeting with the members of Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), representing the regional public councils, Akorda reports.

During the meeting, Karin spoke about the implementation of the key initiatives of the Head of State as part of the work of Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), including the adoption of a number of laws regarding protection of the rights of women and children, ban on vapes, countering gamble addition, vandalism and others.

The State Counselor also highlighted that upon Tokayev’s instruction, a unified education program, set to be widely introduced to the school educational programs, was developed.

Karis pointed out the importance of developing civil society institutions, especially in the regions, with the public councils playing a key role in this direction.

For their part, the members of Ulttyq Qurultay spoke about the key issues of regional development as well as the formats of interaction with public groups and population at the local level.

During the meeting, the members of Ulttyq Qurultay expressed their support for the initiatives, announced by the Head of State in his annual state-of-the-nation address.

In conclusion, the State Counselor noted that a number of working meetings with the participation of Ulttyq Qurultay members are to be held in the near future.

Earlier while commenting the Head of State’s state-of-the-nation 2024 address, Karin said that today's initiatives of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev develop the line of reforms laid out in his previous addresses and election platform.