Ulttyq Qurultay Secretariat will keep under consideration appropriate realization of initiatives – State Counselor Karin

Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin spoke about the realization of the proposals and initiatives put forward during the previous meetings of the Ulttyq Qurultay, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The implementation of the proposals put forward by the members of the Ulttyq Qurultay is under constant control. For instance, following the first meeting in Ulytau, work commenced on 42 initiatives, and 100 proposals were under consideration after the second meeting in Turkestan, Karin said during the 3rd meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay in Atyrau.

The Kazakh State Counselor also mentioned several initiatives proposed by the Head of State, that have already been realized.

The comprehensive plan on the fight against drug addiction and trafficking was approved. The roadmap aimed at preventing the use of e-cigarettes and vapes among students and young people. The Auyl – el besigi project is being actively carried out. New districts have been established in East Kazakhstan and Abai regions. The Children’s Library project was carried out. The language policy development concept was passed. The museum of the Aziret Sultan historic and cultural reserve received the national status, said Karin.

State Counselor Karin went on to add that the Secretariat of the Ulttyq Qurultay will continue to keep under consideration the appropriate realization of initiatives proposed within the Qurultay.