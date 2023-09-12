EN
    State creates conditions for business development – Tokayev

    Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke of a new social agreement the state and domestic businesses reached during the meeting with representatives of domestic business in Akorda, Kazinform reports.

    «The business community is permanent in terms of its personnel quality. Akims, ministers, prime ministers, even presidents change, but entrepreneurs, especially those running large businesses, remain. It means that the business climate in our country is stable, the continuity of the policy and state support for entrepreneurs. But now we’re talking about reaching a new social agreement between the state and businesses,» said the Kazakh President.

    According to him, the core of the agreement is that the state creates the most favorable conditions for businesses to develop and ensures private property is fully protected.

    He went on to add that entrepreneurs, in their turn, need to fulfill the obligations assumed regarding payment of taxes, investments in the economy, creation of jobs and comfortable labor conditions for their employees.


