State inspectors prevent importing of 62 t of infected cucumbers from Iran

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan destroyed 62 tons of cucumbers from Iran infected with a spreader of viral disease, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the Ministry.

«State inspectors of Shymkent city territorial inspectorate under the Ministry of Agriculture detected a carrier of viral diseases of plants - Western flower thrips in a large batch of cucumbers delivered from Iran. The import of goods into the territory of Kazakhstan was prohibited. The whole batch, 62 tons of cucumbers, was immediately seized and destroyed,» the Ministry of Agriculture said.