    13:32, 12 September 2021 | GMT +6

    State is to support family institution - Kazakh President

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Strong and happy family is the basis of well-being and prosperity of the country, which is to support the family institution and conduct a comprehensive family policy, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated on his Twitter account, Kazinform reports.

    «Congratulate compatriots on the Family Day! The Day is of special importance for Kazakhstan. A strong and happy family is the basis of well-being and prosperity of the country. The country is to support the family institution and conduct a comprehensive family policy,» reads the Kazakh Head of State’s post on Twitter.

    Notably, today Kazakhstan marks the Family Day.



