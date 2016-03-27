State media: Syrian forces capture Palmyra city from ISIS militants

PALMYRA. KAZINFORM - Syrian forces recaptured Palmyra from ISIS on Sunday, months after the city fell to the Islamic extremist group, state media reported.

The army, along with militias loyal to the government, took over the city and chased out ISIS fighters, Al-Ikhbariya TV reported.

The militants seized control of Palmyra in May and started demolishing ancient ruins considered among the world's most treasured, CNN reports.

Palmyra Castle

Last week, the army recaptured Palmyra Castle from ISIS and destroyed hideouts, sending militants fleeing in various parts of the city, state media reported. Syria's army marched toward the city, dismantling explosives left behind by the terror group

By Sunday, the army had taken over the entire city, state media reported.

Months of destruction

The army's seizure comes after the Islamic extremist group went on months of rampage and destruction.

After it seized the city in May, it started destroying historical sites a month later, expanding its conquests and showing its contempt for the people and their history.

Syria said ISIS destroyed two Muslim holy sites: a 500-year-old shrine and a tomb where a descendant of the Prophet Mohammed's cousin was reportedly buried.

Antiquities expert beheaded

Two months later, the terror group destroyed more antiquities, including the 1,800-year-old Arch of Triumph that framed the approach to the city and the nearly 2,000-year-old Temple of Baalshamin. ISIS also beheaded the antiquities expert who looked after the ruins.

UNESCO, the U.N. agency that compiles a list of the world's most important cultural and natural sites, called the temple's destruction a war crime.

Palmyra, in the Homs countryside northeast of Damascus, was a caravan oasis with various influences.

For centuries, it "stood at the crossroads of several civilizations" with its art and architecture mixing Greek, Roman and Persian influences, according to UNESCO.

Source: CNN