EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:25, 11 January 2022 | GMT +6

    State obligations to investors will be fulfilled fully - Tokayev

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke of the measures for attracting direct foreign investment, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Our country is interested in preserving its good investment climate. I assure that the State will take all necessary measures to restore the trust of domestic and foreign investors. All the obligations and guarantees to the investors will be fulfilled fully,» said Tokayev at the meeting of the Majilis.

    According to him, a new concept of investment policy to increase the attractiveness of the country as the ESG requirements for global energy and technological transition being strengthened are necessary at the current stage.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!