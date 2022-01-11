State obligations to investors will be fulfilled fully - Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke of the measures for attracting direct foreign investment, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Our country is interested in preserving its good investment climate. I assure that the State will take all necessary measures to restore the trust of domestic and foreign investors. All the obligations and guarantees to the investors will be fulfilled fully,» said Tokayev at the meeting of the Majilis.

According to him, a new concept of investment policy to increase the attractiveness of the country as the ESG requirements for global energy and technological transition being strengthened are necessary at the current stage.