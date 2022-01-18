EN
    19:48, 18 January 2022 | GMT +6

    State of emergency and curfew to end in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The state of emergency and curfew are set to end at 00:00 on January 19 in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    The same time the ‘red’ terror threat level remains in effect in the city.

    The city police department, military of the National Guard and Defense Ministry maintain the round-the-clock patrolling of the city as part of the counterterrorism operation.

    Checkpoints continue their operations.

    It is banned to hold meetings and demonstrations as the critical ‘red’ terror alert level remains in effect in the city.

    The headquarters urge all treat with understating and observe legal requirements of law enforcement bodies.


