TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:34, 08 April 2024 | GMT +6

    State of emergency declared in Aktobe and 6 flood-stricken districts

    State of emergency declared in Aktobe and 6 flood-stricken districts
    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

    A local natural emergency was declared in the city of Aktobe and six regions of Aktobe region as 1,053 houses, 46 buildings, 232 household plots, and 689 garden plots were inundated by floods, Kazinform News Agency quotes deputy governor of the region Assulbek Yesenbayev as saying.

    Floodwaters washed away roads connecting 13 rural settlements. Repair works are underway. A temporary float bridge set was installed there.

    695 customers in 27 villages are left without electricity. 500 of them were provided with power-generating units.

    As earlier reported, over 300 property damage claims have been filed so far in the region.

