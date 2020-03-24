State of emergency declared in capital and some rgns of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov met with Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov, Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev and Chairman of the Supreme Court Gulbara Kaliyeva, Kazinform refers to Kabar.

The head of state noted the emerging difficult situation in the world, as well as in our country, associated with the growing trend of the spread of coronavirus infection.

He emphasized that in this connection a decision was made to introduce a state of emergency in the cities of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad, Nookat, Kara-Suu regions of Osh oblast, as well as in Suzak region of Jalal-Abad oblast.

The president emphasized that the relevant decrees were signed and sent to the Jogorku Kenesh.

A state of emergency is introduced for the period from 08:00 a.m. on March 25 to 08:00 on April 15, 2020. Commandant's offices are formed on the territory of these cities and districts.

Jeenbekov emphasized that when crossing sanitary-quarantine posts in the regions, it is necessary to pay special attention to the logistics of heavy trucks with food and other consumer goods.