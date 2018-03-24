State of emergency declared in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - State of emergency has been declared over a threat of natural disaster in Glubokoye district of East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the Emergency Situations Committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

"State of emergency was locally declared in Glubokoye district of East Kazakhstan region. Because of sudden warming and meltwater formation, dozens of houses and neighbourhood land plots in the district were flooded. The rescue team evacuated people - some of them found shelter at a rural school, others at staying with their relatives," the statement said.

Currently, the employees of local executive bodies, municipal services, and firefighters are removing water in the villages of Progress, Glubokoye, Tarkhanka, and Belousovka.