State of emergency declared in eastern Australia as wildfires escalate

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Australian authorities on Thursday declared a state of emergency in eastern parts of the country as an intense heatwave aggravated forest fires that have been raging on since November, while protests continued against the climate policies of the government.

With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, the premier of the state of New South Wales, Gladys Berejikilan, declared the state of emergency in her jurisdiction for the next seven days, EFE reports.