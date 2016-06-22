State of emergency declared in Karaganda region due to suspected anthrax outbreak

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Deputy akim (governor) of Karaganda region Shagurashid Mamalinov declared a state of emergency in Yerkindik village, Shetskiy district due to suspected anthrax outbreak.

"Yesterday evening a state of emergency was declared in the village. Currently the village is cordoned off by the police," Mr. Mamalinov said.



He stressed that the situation in the district is under control. "A group of veterinary physicians and physicians is working in the village," he added.



Two people died from a suspected anthrax virus and six more were hospitalized in the village on June 19-21. They reportedly had eaten the meat of a sick cow.