State of emergency declared in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to declare a state of emergency starting from 4:00pm January 5 to 00:00 am January 19, 2022, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

A curfew will be in place in the city of Nur-Sultan from 11:00pm to 7:00am.

Measures implying increased community policing, securing key State and strategic facilities, including ones ensuring day-to-day activities of the population and functioning of transport, are taken.

Movement of vehicles is limited as well. Peaceful meetings, sports events, strikes and arms sales are not allowed.

During the period of state of emergency, measures such as document checks and restrictions on entering and leaving the city will be in place.

The Decree takes effect from the day of signature.