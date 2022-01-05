State of emergency imposed in Almaty region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree imposing the state of emergency in Almaty region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The state of emergency was imposed at 12:30 pm 5 January 2022 in order to ensure safety of the local population.

The state of emergency is set to remain in effect through 00:00 am 19 January 2022.

Also, the Head of State decreed to impose a curfew in Almaty region since 11:00 pm until 7:00 am.

The Government of Kazakhstan was instructed to ensure the state of emergency in the region.

Earlier President Tokayev decreed to impose the state of emergency in Mangistau region and Almaty city.