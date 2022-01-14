EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:13, 14 January 2022 | GMT +6

    State of emergency to be lifted in Akmola, Kostanay regions 15 Jan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decrees to lift the state of emergency in Akmola and Kostanay regions, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The state of emergency will be lifted at 7:00 am on 15 January 2022 in line with the decrees.

    Earlier it was reported that the state of emergency had been lifted in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Turkestan regions at 18:00 pm on 14 January 2022.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Regions 2022 state of emergency
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!