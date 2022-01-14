State of emergency to be lifted in Akmola, Kostanay regions 15 Jan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decrees to lift the state of emergency in Akmola and Kostanay regions, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The state of emergency will be lifted at 7:00 am on 15 January 2022 in line with the decrees.

Earlier it was reported that the state of emergency had been lifted in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Turkestan regions at 18:00 pm on 14 January 2022.