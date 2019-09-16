State of the Nation Address defines direction for progressive development of society, Vice Mayor of Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - State of the Nation Address delivered by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, is a new stage in the implementation of major political and social initiatives, this has been stated by Bakhtiyar Maken deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The President’s Address is a new stage in the implementation of the largest political, social initiatives worked out to ensure the further embodiment of Elbasy course. In his Address the Head of State outlined the most pressing problems of the country's development», said deputy Akim during a round table devoted to the discussion of the Address. The event took place in the capital's House of Friendship.

Mr. Maken emphasized that trusting relationship between the state and the people is the foundation of an effective state. However, Bakhtiyar Maken commented on the recently held National Council of Public Trust.

«Significant and important for stimulating, developing and enhancing the growth of Kazakhstan's small and medium-sized businesses, was the President’s decision to exempt small businesses from paying income tax for a period of three years. This is a very effective process», added B. Maken.

Mr. Maken also noted the importance of building an inclusive society in our country. According to him, the social block of issues is related to resolving problems in the field of education, institution of family and childhood, ensuring the availability of high-quality medical services, supporting cultural workers as well as creating an inclusive society. The involvement of people with disabilities in the full life of society is the main task of building the inclusive society. He added that KZT58 billion are allocated for these purposes.

It bears to remind that on September 2 the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered the State of the Nation Address to the people of Kazakhstan «Constructive public dialogue - the basis of stability and prosperity of Kazakhstan».