State-of-the-nation address in the spotlight of a meeting with students in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, have met with professors and students of local universities in Almaty city today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the meeting at the Palace of Students were not only professors and students of universities and college, but also researchers, cultural figures and many others. They gathered in order to discuss the recent state-of-the-nation address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness".







"In the state-of-the-nation address the President paid utmost attention to the problems in the sphere of education. The address highlights the formation of intellectual nation and the development of innovative technologies as the ultimate goals. In this context, values of education in the issues of the society development are of paramount importance. The role of the system of education should change, in the first place," Vice Speaker of the Majilis Gulmira Issimbayeva said at the meeting.







In her words, in order to become competitive Kazakhstan will map out the Digital Kazakhstan Program that will embrace all spheres starting from the social to economic one.





MP Bekbolat Tleukhan, in turn, emphasized that students should play active role in the discussions of new reforms.