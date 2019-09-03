EN
    09:23, 03 September 2019 | GMT +6

    State of the Nation Address lived up to expectations – political expert

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Political expert Berik Abdygaliuly believes that the recent State of the Nation Address by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has lived up to the expectations of Kazakhstanis, Kazinform reports.

    «The first Address to the Nation by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has generated intense public interest. We set high hopes of the Address by the second Head of State. It lived up to our expectations,» Abdygaliuly told Kazinform correspondent.

    The political expert pointed out that the Address raises a lot of topical issues, especially the political modernization. «Without political modernization it is impossible to develop the country’s economy,» he added.

    State of the Nation Address 2019
