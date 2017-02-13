State-of-the-nation address places emphasis on social sector - MP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy of the Majilis and member of the Committee for Economic Reform and Regional Development Pavel Kazantsev held a videoconferencing meeting with the staff of regional branches of JSC Kazakhtelecom.

Over 500 employees of the company from 16 regions of the country attended the meeting.



During the meeting, MP Kazantsev gave an insight into the recent state-of-the-nation address delivered by President Nursultan Nazarbayev on January 31 "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness".







"The address is as always very ambitious and specific. It places emphasis on the social aspects of life of all Kazakhstanis. Deputies of the Nur Otan party of the Majilis and other factions of the lower chamber are touring regions of Kazakhstan to raise public awareness on the main provisions of the address," he noted.



In his words, the administration of the party collects and works on all proposals and comments made at those meetings and then submits them to the chamber for further work.







Based on the experience of previously held meetings, Kazantsev pointed out that Kazakhstanis mostly had positive feedback to the complex of reforms, were interested in details and expressed readiness to achieve new heights together with the First President.



At the meeting, the participants also discussed the draft of the constitutional reforms on redistribution of powers between the branches of government. MP Kazantsev was asked a lot of questions.







Pavel Kazantsev already visited a lot of companies and organizations in Astana to talk about the state-of-the-nation address, including the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the House of trade unions of Astana, the Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University, the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the National Managing Holding "Baiterek" and many more.



It's been ten days since Kazakhstani MPs started on a mission to raise public awareness on President Nazarbayev's address and recently proposed constitutional reforms.