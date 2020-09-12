State-of-the-nation address reflects people’s concerns – Aida Balayeva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Members of the President’s candidates pool have had a meeting with a number of policy makers in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, today, Kazinform reports.

Attending the meeting with them were Aida Balayeva, Minister of Information and Social Development, Bagdat Mussin, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, Malik Murzalin, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration and Assistant to President Yerlan Karin.

At the meeting, Minister Balayeva noted that the recent state-of-the-nation address by President Tokayev is somewhat unique because it highlights a set of measures aimed at overall transformation of modern Kazakhstan. In order to implement the address the Government and the society should work together.

Aida Balayeva also noted that the state-of-the-nation address reflects the main concerns the society and people have at the moment. That means, according to her, that the concept of ‘hearing state’ spearheaded by the Head of State is working.

The minister revealed that a lot of meetings have already been held to discuss the state-of-the-nation address. Moreover, the republican and regional mass media published some 5,000 articles regarding the address.

Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered the state-of-the-nation address themed Kazakhstan in a new reality: Time for action on September 1, 2020. You can read the full text of the address here.