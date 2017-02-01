State-of-the-nation address to propel Kazakhstan to world's 30 top countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin believes that the state-of-the-nation address by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will help create a new model of economic growth.

"Five main priorities highlighted in the state-of-the-nation address "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" by President Nursultan Nazarbayev will undoubtedly help create a new model of economic growth which will propel Kazakhstan into the number of the world's top 30 developed countries," Nigmatulin said while opening the plenary session of the chamber on Wednesday.



According to the Majilis Speaker, all Kazakhstanis, especially the MPs, should get an insight into the address and implement it.



"We must get the message of the address across to the electorate. That is why right after today's session we will pay visits to the regions of Kazakhstan to raise public awareness about its key provisions. It is an important and responsible mission," Nigmatulin emphasized.



At the plenary session the Majilis deputies are expected to consider the draft laws on amendments to some laws as well as on the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan and pastures.