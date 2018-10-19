State policy prioritizes comprehensive support for youth, says Majilis Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Being the most active segment of the population, the younger generation of Kazakhstanis is a crucial factor in improving the national competitiveness, Chairman of the Majilis (the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament) said at the opening of the International Conference titled "Investing in Youth: Leaving No One Behind," Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis.

"The world's most progressive and actively developing countries rely on young people as they see that by spending on the youth they invest in the future. Therefore, strategic programs and large governmental projects are made. And that is exactly why President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev, in his current Address, set the goal of prioritizing the comprehensive support for the country's younger generation in the state policy, and, more to the point, announced the next year as the Year of Youth," Nigmatulin told the plenary session.

Alongside this, the Speaker of the Maili pointed out that being the most active segment of the population, the younger generation of Kazakhstanis is a crucial factor in improving the national competitiveness.

According to official data, in Kazakhstan, there are now about 4 million young people. 2.3 million and 1.7 million of them live in urban areas and rural areas, respectively.

Nurlan Nigmatulin emphasized the fact that the government has been focusing on the issues of securing the social rights of the youth, developing their creative potential, and arranging conditions for successful socialization.

The legal and institutional framework to promote the interests of young people has been built. This includes the Laws "On the State Youth Policy" and "On Volunteering", and the 2020 State Youth Policy Concept.

549 youth organizations are effectively operating in our country. 10 organizations have the status of national significance.

"Thus, nowadays, Kazakhstan's youth movement has, on the one hand, a solid legal and regulatory framework, and, on the other hand, the opportunity to be involved in the work of various organizations and associations dealing with the widest range of issues of the society," Nigmatulin maintained.

The Majilis Speaker says that for Kazakhstani youth the Government has created good opportunities to get a high-quality education, self-development, and study foreign languages.

He mentioned that eight universities of Kazakhstan were among the best ones in the 2017 World University Rankings, adding that Nazarbayev University became the prototype for Kazakhstan's 21st-century higher education institution.

"In March of this year, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev announced the Five Social Initiatives mostly aimed at improving the social situation of the youth. The allocation of additional 20,000 educational grants simplifies access to higher education," Nurlan Nigmatulin emphasized.

The Bolashak Scholarship Program created at the initiative of the President of the country is operating successfully. The Program for the Productive Employment and Mass Entrepreneurship Development, projects "Zhasyl Yel", "Youth Personnel Reserve", "With a Diploma to the Village!" have proved to be effective.

According to Nurlan Nigmatulin, deputies of all levels, government agencies should make all the necessary efforts to ensure decent conditions for the development of the younger generation and for unleashing their full potential.