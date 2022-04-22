State’s help for families with kids to go up as of July and 2023 in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - The state’s aid for families with children will increase as of July this year and then as of 2023, Finance Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) told a press conference on Thursday, presenting the government’s measures against rising prices, TASR reports.

According to Matovic, the measures to support families with children are systemic in nature.

The finance minister stated that the Government will help families with children with up to €200 per month per child. According to him, the current monthly child allowance of €25.88 will go up to €30 as of July 1, 2022 and to €40 as of January 1, 2023.

Matovic further said that the tax bonus for a child under the age of six currently standing at €47.14 will increase to €70 as of July this year and to €100 as of next year.

«The tax bonus for a child under the age of 15, which is currently €43.60, will rise to €70 as of July 2022 and to €100 as of 2023,» he said, adding that the tax bonus for a child over the age of 15 at €23.57 will reach €40 as of July 1 and €50 as of next year.

«The last item of help is services for children, so-called leisure activities. Today, there is no such allowance to the family. As of next year it will reach €60. In total, parents, at least one of whom works, will be able to get €200 per month for their child,» added the finance minister.