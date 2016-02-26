EN
    13:49, 26 February 2016

    State Sec: Gratitude Day stems from the tragic fate of Kazakhs and 60 ethnics during the years of repression

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Gratitude Day stems from the tragic fate of Kazakhs and 60 ethnics during the years of repression, said Gulshara Abdykalikova - Secretary of State during a meeting of the Council of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.

    According to her words, the Gratitude Day dates back to the Kazakh tradition of generosity and hospitality.
    In conclusion of the sitting, Secretary of State instructed the Assembly to develop a specific media plan aimed at strengthening of the Kazakh identity and unity.

