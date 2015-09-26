State Sec holds meeting with ILO deputy director general in St. Petersburg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has taken part in Eurasian Women's Forum in St. Petersburg.

According to the press service of Akorda, in the framework of the forum, G. Abdykalikova held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus N.Kachanovoy. G.Abdykalikova noted that the two countries have developed warm relationship. Secretary of State also met with the Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hijran Huseynova and Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly of South Africa Mr. S.Tsenoli. The parties have discussed the legislative and law enforcement practices with regard to women, protection of maternity and children, and participation in the exhibition "EXPO-2017". G.Abdykalikova also attended the awarding ceremony of the Interparliamentary Assembly of CIS "Tree of Life" and Eurasian Women's Forum. In addition, the Secretary of State has met with the Deputy Director-General of the International Labour Organization Ms. Sandra Polaski. During the meeting the sides considered a wide range of issues in the field of labor relations and labor protection. G.Abdykalikova informed S.Polaski about the implementation of the five institutional reforms, "Plan of the Nation - 100 specific steps", as well as the new economic policy "Nurly Zhol" aimed at comprehensive modernization of the country. It bears to remind that the programs have been initiated by the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev. In conclusion, Kazakhstan's Secretary of State noted the important role of the ILO in training and professional development of Kazakhstani specialists.