State Sec holds meeting with UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for Kazakhstan (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has met with the newly appointed Norimasa Shimomura - UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for Kazakhstan.

The event has discussed a wide range of issues including the recent meeting of Gulshara Abdykalikova and UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on the sidelines of 60th session of the Commission on the Status of Women which took place in New York.



"Recently, our women's delegation visited the United Nations which successfully held the 60th session of the Commission on the Status of Women. We had a meeting with UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. We have considered joint projects which are being implemented in Kazakhstan," said Gulshara Abdykalikova.



Secretary of State stressed that the main directions of the Strategy "Kazakhstan-2050", the state program Nurly Zhol and the five institutional reforms are in tune with the priorities of the five-year Programme of Action of the UN Secretary General, the Millennium Development Goals and the objectives of sustainable development of the United Nations.



G.Abdykalikova expressed interest in continuing the partnership with UNDP on the entire spectrum of cooperation in the framework of co-financed projects for the further development of the Regional hub of the Civil Service in Astana, legal implementation of the center multilateral diplomacy in Almaty, promotion of the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development or KazAID, as well as in the context of preparations for the international exhibition "Astana EXPO-2017".



In conclusion Gulshara Abdykalikova noted that Kazakhstan steadily striving to achieve gender equality and empowerment of women.

Norimasa Shimomura, in turn, has wished to strengthen dialogue and mutual understanding between the country and UNDP.



