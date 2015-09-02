State Sec partakes in 14th int’l conference ‘Towards ICT standards and common solutions for social security’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova took part in the XIV International Conference "Towards ICT standards and common solutions for social security", Kazinform has learnt from Akorda.

The conference was organized by the International Social Security Association (ISSA), the Ministry of Health and Social Development and the State Social Insurance Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The event was also attended by the Minister for Health and Social Development Tamara Duissenova. The ISSA was represented by senior management including Errol Frank Stoové - President and Hans-Horst Konkolewsky - Secretary General. Greeting participants of the conference Mrs.Abdykalikova stressed that in the Plan of the Nation "100 specific steps: the modern state for everyone" the President indicated the creation of the state corporation "The government for citizens" which will become the single provider of public services. The International Conference on Information and Communication Technology in Social Security has provides a unique global platform for analysis and discussion of some of the most critical issues facing social security institutions and their management of ICT today.