TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:10, 21 October 2019 | GMT +6

    State Sec partakes in event dated to 100th anniversary of Mustai Karim

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev took part in a ceremony dedicated to the 100th anniversary of a Bashkir Soviet poet, writer and playwright Mustai Karim, Kazinform reported with the reference to Akorda.

    The event was held in Ufa, the capital city of Bashkortostan, Russian Federation.

    The Secretary of State announced the congratulation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the centenary of the outstanding writer.

