State Sec to make a report at 60th session of UN Commission on the status of women

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has arrived in the United States to participate in the 60th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, the press service of Akorda reported.

It is expected that G.Abdykalikova will deliver a report on women's empowerment.

In addition, during the visit (March 10-12) she will hold a series of meetings with government officials, business and expert community of the United States.

In particular, Gulshara Abdykalikova will hold a meeting with Ambassador-At-Large for Global Women's Issues Catherine Russell, representatives of the U.S. business community, Kazakh students studying under "Bolahsak" program.

Akorda informed that Abdykalikova will participate in the gala reception of Vital Voices Global Partnership.

In conclusion Secretary of State will attend in Washington a gala dinner dedicated to Nauryz holiday. The event will also be attended by representatives of the White House, State Department, Congress, business and social circles of the United States.