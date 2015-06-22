EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:46, 22 June 2015 | GMT +6

    State Secretary holds meeting in Akorda

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akorda has held a regular meeting of the Republican Commission for staff training abroad under the chairmanship of the Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova.

    Opening the session of the commission Gulshara Abdykalikova noted the special role of Bolashak scholarship in the process of institutional reforming of the country. "Bolashak plays an important role in the implementation of the Plan of the nation "100 specific steps to implement the five institutional reforms of Nursultan Nazarbayev". Highly qualified personnel educated in leading foreign universities are demanded to achieve these goals," underlined G.Abdykalikova. In turn, Minister of Education and Science A. Sarinzhipov presented a draft development plan for the international scholarship Bolashak for 2016-2020. The members of the Commission approved the Concept of the realization of Split PhD program under Bolashak. The concept envisages introduction of the new system for training of scientific personnel within the framework of the State program of industrial - innovative development of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Education Bolashak Scholarship Education and Science Industrial and Innovation policy of Kazakhstan Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!