State Secretary receives credentials of non-resident ambassadors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova received credentials from the newly appointed non-resident envoys to Kazakhstan on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Their credentials to the Secteray of State presented the ambassadors of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Mr. Enrique Juan Delgado Genta, the Republic of Colombia Mr. Alfonso López Caballero, the State of Eritrea Mr. Petros Tsegay, the Republic of Fiji Mr. Ioane Naivalurua, the Lao People's Democratic Republic H.E. Dr. Siviengphet Phetvorasack, the Republic of Chile Rodrigo José Nieto Maturana, and the Republic of Guatemala Guisela Atalida Godínez Sazo.

Gulshara Abdykalikova congratulated the envoys on the official start of their work in Kazakhstan and expressed hope that their activities would contribute to strengthening cooperation between the countries.

During her meeting with Mr. Enrique Juan Delgado Genta, Ms. Abdykalikova noted that Uruguay is one of the most promising partners for Kazakhstan in Latin America and thanked Uruguay for its support of Kazakhstan's candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2017-2018 term.

When meeting the Ambassador of Colombia, the Secretary of State noted that trade and economic cooperation should become the main driver of the further deepening of Kazakhstan-Colombia partnership. She added that in this regard, the two states need to intensify their business contacts with an emphasis on increasing trade turnover and mutual investment.

Receiving Mr. Petros Tsegay of Eritrea, Gulshara Abdykalikova noted that Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, undertaking its commitments as the chairman of the Security Council Committee on sanctions in Eritrea and Somalia, seeks to promote peace, stability, and security in the Horn of Africa region as well as throughout the continent.

During the conversation with the Ambassador of the Republic of Fiji, Secretary Abdykalikova noted that tourism is one of the promising areas of cooperation between the two states. According to her, Kazakhstan-Fiji partnership in this area could be facilitated by the establishment of direct links between their respective tourist agencies, as well as the countries' tour operators.

At the meeting with the Ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Abdykalikova said that the intensification of economic cooperation with the South-East Asia states is of special importance for Kazakhstan. She added that the country is interested in using the experience and mechanisms of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"We are grateful to the Government of Chile for its support of Kazakhstan's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)," Ms. Abdykalikova said at a meeting with the Chilean diplomat.

During the meeting with the Ambassador of Guatemala Ms. Guisela Atalida Godínez Sazo, the Secretary of State noted that the implementation of joint projects in areas such as infrastructure, finance, services, transport, agriculture, light, and food industry, as well as in tourism can become an important direction in developing the cooperation between the two countries.

Gulshara Abdykalikova also invited all countries to participate in the projects that will soon be implemented at the EXPO site after the exhibition end in September, such as the Astana International Finance Center, the International Center for the Development of Green Technologies and Investment Projects, as well as the International Technopark of IT Startups.

The Secretary of State wished the ambassadors success in their diplomatic endeavors and expressed confidence in the success of the further deepening the ties between the countries.



