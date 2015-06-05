EN
    15:09, 05 June 2015 | GMT +6

    State symbols nurture love for Motherland, view

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Through state symbols one develops love for the Motherland and pride for one's country, believes head of the Karaganda youth association under the Romanian cultural community Dakiya Aleksandr Urmashov.

    "The Day of State Symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan is one of major holidays for our citizens. Thanks to the state symbols Kazakhstan is recognized universally," Mr. Urmashov told Kazinform correspondent. He stressed that Kazakhstanis celebrate their achievements in sports, culture and other spheres under the flying flag. "Every time Kazakhstan wins something our anthem is played, and every citizen of the country regardless of his or her nationality feels pride for his or her country, nation and compatriots," he added.

