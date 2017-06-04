State symbols of Kazakhstan turn 25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, on June 4, Kazakhstan marks the Day of State Symbols, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The state symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan are its National Flag, Emblem and National Anthem.

The State Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan is a rectangular breadth of blue color with the image of the sun in its center with a soaring steppe eagle underneath. Along the flagstaff, there is a vertical band with the national ornamental patterns. The images of the sun, rays, eagle and ornament are of golden color.

The State Emblem of the Republic of Kazakhstan has the shape of a circle (wheel). It is a symbol of life and eternity that was especially valued among the nomads of the Great Steppes.

The central heraldic element of the State Emblem is the image of shanyrak (an arched cross-shaped top of the Kazakh yurt) against a sky blue background which irradiates uyks (supports or bearings of the yurt) in the form of sun rays to all sides. On both right and left of shanyrak there are images of mythical winged quarter horses. At the top of Emblem, there is a volumetric five-pointed star. There is also the inscription "Kazakhstan" at the bottom of the coat of arms. The images of shanyrak, uyks, and mythical horses, as well as the inscriptions "Kazakhstan", have the color of gold.

In the history of sovereign Kazakhstan, the national anthem was adopted two times: in 1992 and 2006. After the country's independence in 1992, a competition was announced to writing of music and lyrics of the National Anthem. Following the results of the competition, it was decided to retain the melody of the previous anthem, the anthem of the Kazakh SSR. Therefore, Mukan Tulebayev, Yevgeny Brusilovsky and Latif Khamidi have become the authors of the first anthem. The creative team presented by Kazakhstan's famous poets Muzaphar Alimbayev, Kadyr Myrzaliyev, Tumanbai Moldagaliyev and a young poetess Zhadyra Daribayeva won the poetic contest.

The new State Anthem was adopted in 2006 in order to promote the country's sound symbolism. It is based on the patriotic song "Menyn Kazakhstanym" (My Kazakhstan) which is popular among the people and written in 1956, with music by Shamshi Kaldayakov and lyrics by Zhumeken Nazhimedenov. President Nursultan Nazarbayev modified the original lyrics of the song. The corresponding amendments have been introduced to the Decree "On State Symbols" at the joint session of the Houses of Parliament on January 6, 2006, and the Parliament approved it as a new State Anthem of Kazakhstan.