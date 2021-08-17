09:07, 17 August 2021 | GMT +6
State visit of Kazakh President to South Korea starts
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to South Korea started with an official meeting ceremony at the Blue House, the Akorda press service reports.
President Moon Jae-in met the Head of State at the entrance of the Residence.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev left the note in the Distinguished Visitors' Book.
As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Seoul on Monday on the invitation of President Moon Jae-in.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is the first foreign leader, who arrived in South Korea, since the pandemic outbreak.