Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan on terrorist attack near the Syrian city of Aleppo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan strongly condemns the terrorist act committed on April 15, 2017 near the Syrian city of Aleppo. More than 100 people fell victim while being evacuated from the Al-Foua and Kefraya region under the relevant arrangements between the government and the armed opposition.

The most outrageous is that the innocent citizens, especially children, were targeted, indicating the inhumanity of terrorists.

We express our deep condolences to the people of Syria, to the families and friends of the victims. We wish an early recovery to all those wounded during the terrorist attack.



Kazakhstan reaffirms its support for relentless struggle against terrorism in all its manifestations, and calls for strengthening coordination of international efforts in this direction, including through creation of a global counter-terrorism coalition (network).