Statement of Foreign Ministry on the adoption of the plan for peaceful settlement of conflict in Syria by UN Security Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan fully welcomes the adoption by the UN Security Council of the Resolution 2254 (2015) and supports the decisive move of the world community in general and of the International Syria Support Group, in particular, towards peaceful settlement of the bloody conflict in the country.

The resolution provides a solid international legal basis for further practical actions to resolve the Syrian crisis. At this new stage rigorous and full implementation of the reached agreements is of key importance. Kazakhstan also supports the idea of forming a broad front against terrorism on the basis of the UN Charter, which could eventually become part of a global network to counter terrorism. As is known, the initiative on the establishment of such a network was put forward by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during his speech at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly in September 2015. Kazakhstan expresses its firm readiness to join this process.