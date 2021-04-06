Statement of Kazakh Foreign Ministry regarding situation in Jordan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan made a Statement Regarding the Situation in Jordan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan closely follows the recent developments in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which is one of Kazakhstan's key partners in the Middle East.

Kazakhstan confirms its solidarity with the policy of King Abdullah II aimed at improving the well-being of the Jordanian people, ensuring regional stability and security in the world.

Kazakhstan expresses full support for the measures taken by the Jordanian leadership to preserve internal political stability, the statement reads.